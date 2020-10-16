1/
Sister M. Bonita Heydt MSC
Sister Bonita Heydt, 64, a Missionary Sister of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, died on October 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Villa, Reading, PA. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Joanne (Pietroban) Heydt. She made her First Profession of Vows on February 2, 1986. Sister served as a nurse and a case manager at Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown; as a nurse in Sacred Heart Hospital in Norristown; and in the Home Health Care Program at St. Mary Hospital in Athens, GA. After further studies, Sister Bonita ministered as a nurse practitioner in the Lehigh Valley. Most recently, Sister worked as a Family Nurse Practitioner for Penn State Health/St. Joseph Muhlenberg. In addition to the members of her religious community, she is survived by her sister, Lisa Pappas of Georgia, a niece and a nephew. Sister was predeceased by her parents. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, at 11:00 AM in Holy Guardian Angels Church, Laureldale. A visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM in the church. Internment in the convent cemetery will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Missionary Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart, 2811 Moyers Lane, Reading, PA 19605. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Homes, Inc., Reading has charge of the arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Guardian Angels Church
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Guardian Angels Church
Funeral services provided by
Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 373-4653
