M. Ethyle DiIenno
M. Ethyle DiIenno, 101, of Stowe, PA, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020. Born in Wilmington, Delaware, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Margaret Ada (Mitchell) Berry. Ethyle was preceded in passing by her loving husband of 49 years, Humbert G. DiIenno.

After graduating from business college, she raised her family before going on to work at DeSales University in Allentown, managing the printing department for 18 years until 1982. She also was a juried member of a chapter of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, she had her own business, Rosebud Creations, where she made heirloom children's clothing for over 30 years. Ethyle was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies society.

She is lovingly remembered by her children: Martin DiIenno and his wife, Rita, Thomas DiIenno and his wife, Arlene, David DiIenno and his wife, Christine, Susan, wife of the late William Powell, Maryann, wife of Patrick Meehan, and Teresa, wife of Lawrence Roberts; three generations of many grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in passing by a son, Nicholas DiIenno, a daughter, Margaret Caplin, and her siblings: Samuel and Joseph Berry, and Myrtle Parisi.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ethyle's name to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Allentown, PA.

Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 4, 2020.
