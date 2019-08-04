|
|
M. Gustavo "Gus" Monteverde Diaz, 74, of Allentown died Saturday, August 3, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Carol L. (Benninger) Monteverde for 31 years. Born in Lima, Peru, he was the son of the late Augusto Monteverde Vega and S. Hilda (Diaz) Suarez. Gus attended Lehigh Community College and Lehigh University. Gus proudly served his country in the 101st Airborne Division of the Army during the Vietnam War. He was in the trucking industry for many years.
Survivors: Wife; siblings, Dante, Carlos, Jorge, H. Carmen; 8 children; 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; beloved dogs, Percy and Chico. Gus was predeceased by a sister, Marita.
Services: Private. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. For additional information see www.jsburkholder.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019