M. Jane Loux, 88, of Quakertown, died Tues. April 2 in Phoebe Richland Health Care Center. Born in W. Rockhill Twp., she was the daughter of the late H. Paul and Louise (Nadig) Loux. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Quakertown. Surviving is her brother John P., wife Ruth Ann, nieces Denise and Karen, nephew Paul J., and great nieces & nephews and a great great nephew. Her funeral service will be held Mon. Apr. 8, 11 am in the Jeffrey A. Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown with a calling hour preceding. Interment will be in Richlandtown Union Cemetery. Memorials contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 102 N. Hellertown Ave., Quakertown, PA 18951 www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2019