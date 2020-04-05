|
|
M. Ray Harwick, Jr., 87, of Quakertown formerly of Center Valley and Milford Square died March 29, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Edna F. (Hildenbrand) Harwick. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last May. Born in Milford Square, PA he was the son of the late Milton Ray, Sr., & Florence (Schafer) Harwick. He was a truck driver for Lehigh Valley Dairy from 1971-2001, Kramer Trucking from 1969-1971, and A. E. Walker from 1959-1969 before retiring. Ray was a life member of the Upper Saucon Fire Company. He loved driving his tractor trailer and Transbridge bus, and was a loyal employee. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zion Hill. In addition to his wife he is survived by a son M. Ray Harwick, III (Beth) of Walnutport, four daughters Karen Krier (Daniel) of Quakertown, Raydene Harwick of Souderton, Bonnie Krchnavi (Paul) of Quakertown and Kathryn Foley (Jim) of Hopedale, MA. A sister Arlene Ida Henry of Quakertown and a sister-in-law and a brother in-law Esther & Marvin Belles, Sr. 10 grandchildren Eric & Michael Krier, Jeremy Beck (Lindsay), Tyler & Karlee Krchnavi, Stephen, Michael, & Morgan Foley, Olivia & Hannah Harwick. Two great grandchildren Noah Krier, Penny Beck, and one due in June. Due to recent health concerns graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave condolences for the family please visit our web-site at www.crstrunk.com. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church P.O. Box 81 Zion Hill, PA 18981 or to St. Luke's Hospice Development Office 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020