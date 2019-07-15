|
Mabel A. (Schmoyer) Graf, 91, of Hecktown, Lower Nazareth Twp., died early Saturday morning, July 13, 2019, at Moravian Village, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Frank Graf who passed in 1976. Born in Hecktown, she was a daughter of the late Wilmer F. and Mary C. (Schriner) Schmoyer.
Mabel was employed as a cafeteria worker by the Nazareth Area School District for over 20 years, retiring in 1997. Previously, she worked as a knitter for the former Waist Mill, Nazareth, and as a waitress for Wood Service Catering, and the Holy Family Club, Nazareth. She was a member of Dryland United Church of Christ, Newburg.
Survivors: Daughter, Cathy A. wife of John Knouse of Bath. Son, Jeffrey F. and wife Donna Mills of Whitehall. 4 grandchildren, Michael, Justin, Paige, and Brooke. Great-granddaughter, Alana. Sisters, Esther Frank of Nazareth, Nancy Lamb of Palm Bay, FL. Brother, Daniel and wife Lois Schmoyer of Nazareth. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by sisters, Helen Birk, Edna Fehr, and Betty Hantz, and brothers, Wilmer, and Charles.
Services: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Bartholomew-Schisler Funeral Home, 211 E. Center Street, Nazareth, PA 18064. Call, 1:00-2:00 p.m., Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment, Hope Cemetery, Route 191, Lower Nazareth Township. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19101.
Published in Morning Call on July 15, 2019