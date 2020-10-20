1/1
Mabel A. Teske
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mabel A. Teske, 92, of Richlandtown, and formerly of Macungie and East Greenville, passed away October 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the Rev. Dr. Albert E. Teske, with whom she shared 70 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late William and Mabel (Niethammer) Mayer. Mabel was a member of the New Goshenhoppen United Church of Christ, East Greenville. She was the Coordinator for the Upper Perkiomen Meals on Wheels Program from the mid 1970's until the early 1990's.

Surviving with her husband, is a grandson, Ashton, of New York City; and siblings: Alice Paci, of Philadelphia; Virginia Ohntrup, of Avalon, MJ; Dolores Graefe, of Jenkinstown; Marie Donlon, of Manahawkin, NJ; Raymond Mayer, of Rydal, PA; and Doris DePorter, of Horsham, and many nieces & nephews: She was pre-deceased by her son, Mark; and her siblings: Emma Gambacorta and Billy Mayer.

Services will be held privately. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to New Goshenhoppen UCC, 1070 Church Road, East Greenville, PA 18041. To offer on-line Condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved