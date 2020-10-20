Mabel A. Teske, 92, of Richlandtown, and formerly of Macungie and East Greenville, passed away October 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the Rev. Dr. Albert E. Teske, with whom she shared 70 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late William and Mabel (Niethammer) Mayer. Mabel was a member of the New Goshenhoppen United Church of Christ, East Greenville. She was the Coordinator for the Upper Perkiomen Meals on Wheels Program from the mid 1970's until the early 1990's.
Surviving with her husband, is a grandson, Ashton, of New York City; and siblings: Alice Paci, of Philadelphia; Virginia Ohntrup, of Avalon, MJ; Dolores Graefe, of Jenkinstown; Marie Donlon, of Manahawkin, NJ; Raymond Mayer, of Rydal, PA; and Doris DePorter, of Horsham, and many nieces & nephews: She was pre-deceased by her son, Mark; and her siblings: Emma Gambacorta and Billy Mayer.
Services will be held privately. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to New Goshenhoppen UCC, 1070 Church Road, East Greenville, PA 18041. To offer on-line Condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com
.