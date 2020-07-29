1/1
Mabel M. Bunk
1928 - 2020
Mabel M. Bunk, 92 of Northampton, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born May 1, 1928 in Schoenersville, Hanover Twsp., PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Sterner and the late Anna (Musco) Sterner. She was the wife of the late Harold T. Bunk, who passed away in January 1997.

Mabel was a homemaker all her life caring for her family. She was a long time member of the former Christ Lutheran Church, Schoenersville, and member of the their Jolly Gadgeters Kitchen Band until it's closing. She was also a main character for many years in the long running play "Breath of Spring" at the Pennsylvania Playhouse, Bethlehem, PA. Mabel was active for many years with fund drives for the March of Dimes in the Lehigh Valley. In her spare time she enjoyed her scratch off lottery tickets and going to the Casinos.

Surviving are daughters, Rita R. Woroniak and companion Wayne of Millsboro, DE and Valeria A. wife of Eugene Dashuta of Northampton, PA; sons, Joseph G. Bunk and wife Kathryn of Port Charlotte, FL and Curtis H. Bunk of Kunkletown, PA, 10 Grandchildren, 19 Great-Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Harold and Paul Sterner, and sister, Mrs. Edith Smith.

Future memorial services to be announced, Schisler funeral home, Northampton, PA. has been entrusted with her care and services. Future interment will be in Schoenersville Cemetery, Hanover Twsp., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to charity of ones choice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
July 28, 2020
VALERIA AND FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HER LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
N.H.S. CLASS OF '67
