Mabel M. Bunk, 92 of Northampton, PA, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born May 1, 1928 in Schoenersville, Hanover Twsp., PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Sterner and the late Anna (Musco) Sterner. She was the wife of the late Harold T. Bunk, who passed away in January 1997.
Mabel was a homemaker all her life caring for her family. She was a long time member of the former Christ Lutheran Church, Schoenersville, and member of the their Jolly Gadgeters Kitchen Band until it's closing. She was also a main character for many years in the long running play "Breath of Spring" at the Pennsylvania Playhouse, Bethlehem, PA. Mabel was active for many years with fund drives for the March of Dimes in the Lehigh Valley. In her spare time she enjoyed her scratch off lottery tickets and going to the Casinos.
Surviving are daughters, Rita R. Woroniak and companion Wayne of Millsboro, DE and Valeria A. wife of Eugene Dashuta of Northampton, PA; sons, Joseph G. Bunk and wife Kathryn of Port Charlotte, FL and Curtis H. Bunk of Kunkletown, PA, 10 Grandchildren, 19 Great-Grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Harold and Paul Sterner, and sister, Mrs. Edith Smith.
Future memorial services to be announced, Schisler funeral home, Northampton, PA. has been entrusted with her care and services. Future interment will be in Schoenersville Cemetery, Hanover Twsp., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to charity of ones choice.
