Mabel Stella Schmeltzle
1927 - 2020
Mabel Stella (Derr) Schmeltzle, 93, formerly of Salisbury Township, died on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, at the Lutheran Home at Topton. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Carl "Buddy" Schmeltzle, with whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Mabel was born October 22, 1927, in Hosensack, PA, the 11th of 13 children of Wilmer and Stella Derr. She grew up speaking Pennsylvania Dutch and was bilingual her whole life. She worked from an early age on her family's farm and then at various sewing factories in the Upper Perkiomen area. She later worked for several years at Keystone Transformer Co. in Pennsburg, where she was an "all-around girl" who was able to fill in at any position. After many years in Palm and then Emmaus, she and Buddy lived in her prized split-level home in Alton Park until they retired to Country Meadows. She was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Old Zionsville. Mabel enjoyed sewing, finding bargains at yard sales, and being outside in her garden. She was open-minded and quick to laugh, and every person who was fortunate to spend time with her would comment on how friendly and sweet she was. Mabel made sure her family knew how loved they were.

Survivors: Children: Linda Schaffer and husband Ronald of Macungie; Barry Schmeltzle and wife Sharon of Bailey, NC; and Dale Schmeltzle and wife Shelley of Fort Worth, TX. Grandchildren: Kim Schaffer and husband Josh Bushey; Justin Schaffer and wife Angie; Shaina Mitchell and husband Jared; Eric Schmeltzle and wife Stephanie; Alexa Parrish and husband Robert; Kyle Schmeltzle. Great-Grandchildren: Caroline, Mackenzie, Havah, Hadassah, Israel, Caleb, Daniel, Jenna, Ethan. Mabel was predeceased by each of her siblings.

Services: In keeping with public health guidelines, no services. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus.

Contributions: In support of the hungry and un-housed members of our community, New Bethany Ministries, 333 W. 4th St., Bethlehem, PA 18015, or newbethanyministries.org.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
