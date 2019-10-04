Home

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Allentown, PA
View Map
Madalene Nunez Obituary
Madalene Nunez, 95,passed away on October 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late Peter L. Nunez. Madalene was born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Villa) Mass. She was very involved in the church and her final church she attended was Mt. Zion, in Red Bank NJ.

Survivors: Children; Diana Rosaly, Katherine Houseal and Charles Nunez; 9 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren. Madalene was predeceased by two Sons; Lawrence and Peter Nunez, Jr.

Services: Graveside, 11:30 Sat., Oct. 5, at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements by Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 4, 2019
