Madalene Nunez, 95,passed away on October 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late Peter L. Nunez. Madalene was born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Villa) Mass. She was very involved in the church and her final church she attended was Mt. Zion, in Red Bank NJ.
Survivors: Children; Diana Rosaly, Katherine Houseal and Charles Nunez; 9 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren. Madalene was predeceased by two Sons; Lawrence and Peter Nunez, Jr.
Services: Graveside, 11:30 Sat., Oct. 5, at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements by Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 4, 2019