Madeleine B. "Maddie" Mathias, a well-known newspaper reporter in the Lehigh Valley for decades, died March 11 at Moravian Hall Square, Nazareth, almost eight years after suffering a debilitating stroke. She was 93.She was born in Forest City, PA, daughter of the late Raymond E. and Nona K. (LaTourette) Bloxham. She graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Journalism and began her career at the Shamokin Citizen. From there, she moved to the then Easton Express, where she worked for many years as a general assignment reporter, beat reporter and columnist. After working as an editor at the Doylestown Intelligencer she moved to The Morning Call of Allentown, working in the Easton office. At the time of her stroke she was a free-lance writer for the Express Times of Easton. She was known for her insightful articles on local politics, her in-depth profiles of local luminaries and of less-well-known community residents. She wrote about politics, community life, local government and whatever struck her fancy. She was a champion of young adults and a mentor to scores of reporters over the years, sometimes referred to as the "den mother" of the newsroom. She was a longtime member of the Pennsylvania Women's Press Association, serving as state president 1968-70. She received numerous state and national writing awards, including from the PWPA, the Pennsylvania Press Club and the National Federation of Press Women. In 1988, she was presented with a PWPA President's Award in recognition of her continued devotion to PWPA and support of women journalists. Until her stroke in 2011, she remained active in PWPA, serving as historian, an appointed position on the group's executive board.She was predeceased in 2015 by Peter Schmey, her companion of 37 years and husband of 10 years. Her first husband was the late H. John Mathias. She is survived by niece Nyoma Schiavone and husband Albert of Wind Gap; grandnephew Albert Schiavone and wife Danielle and their daughters, Fiona and Charlize, of Nazareth; and other nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was predeceased by brothers Richard and Bruce.Memorial contributions may be sent to Planned Parenthood, the ASPCA or a local humane society. Schmidt Funeral home, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth, PA, 18064, is in charge of arrangements. A joint memorial service for Ms. Mathias and Mr. Schmey is tentatively scheduled for May at Kortz Hall, Moravian Hall Square, Nazareth. The service will be open to the public and the date will be announced. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2019