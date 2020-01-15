|
|
Madeleine C. Ritter, 83, of Allentown passed away January 11th at St. Luke's Hospice. She was born in France and worked in retail sales at the former Bradlees Department Store in Bethlehem for many years.
She is survived by her daughters Belinda Helman and husband John of Whitehall and Deborah Gabel and husband Barry of Slatington; her brothers Marcel and Jean Pierre Noel in France; grandchildren Erin, Stephanie and Joshua; and great grandchildren Connor, Aubrey and Samantha.
Private burial at Cedar Hill Memorial Park; arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 15, 2020