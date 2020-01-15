Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeleine Ritter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeleine C. Ritter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeleine C. Ritter Obituary
Madeleine C. Ritter, 83, of Allentown passed away January 11th at St. Luke's Hospice. She was born in France and worked in retail sales at the former Bradlees Department Store in Bethlehem for many years.

She is survived by her daughters Belinda Helman and husband John of Whitehall and Deborah Gabel and husband Barry of Slatington; her brothers Marcel and Jean Pierre Noel in France; grandchildren Erin, Stephanie and Joshua; and great grandchildren Connor, Aubrey and Samantha.

Private burial at Cedar Hill Memorial Park; arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeleine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
Download Now