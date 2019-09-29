|
Madeline A. Jablonski, 82, of Bethlehem Township passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at Gracedale Nursing Home. Born May 20, 1937 in Coplay, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Irene Bair. Madeline was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles E. Jablonski.
Madeline was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She worked as a seamstress in various mills; retiring from Synthetic Thread.
Madeline will be lovingly remembered by her children, Charles "Chip" Jablonski and wife, Sandy, and Traci Knopf and husband, Timothy; brother, Franklin Bair, and half-sister, Sharon Schall. She also showed an overabundance of love for her grandchildren, Tyler, Brandan and Lauren.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Guests are welcome to meet at the entrance of the cemetery at 9:50 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 29, 2019