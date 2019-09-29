Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Saviour Cemetery
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Jablonski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline A. Jablonski


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeline A. Jablonski Obituary
Madeline A. Jablonski, 82, of Bethlehem Township passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at Gracedale Nursing Home. Born May 20, 1937 in Coplay, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Irene Bair. Madeline was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles E. Jablonski.

Madeline was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She worked as a seamstress in various mills; retiring from Synthetic Thread.

Madeline will be lovingly remembered by her children, Charles "Chip" Jablonski and wife, Sandy, and Traci Knopf and husband, Timothy; brother, Franklin Bair, and half-sister, Sharon Schall. She also showed an overabundance of love for her grandchildren, Tyler, Brandan and Lauren.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Guests are welcome to meet at the entrance of the cemetery at 9:50 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now