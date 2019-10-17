|
Madeline A. (Beck) Jancovic, 89, of Allentown, passed away October 15, 2019 at the Phoebe Home in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Milton A. Jancovic and mother of the late Kerry P. Jancovic. She worked at PP&L Company in the mail room before retiring. Prior to that she worked in retail at Leh's and Two Guys Department Stores.
Madeline is survived by her grandchildren Gavin Shaffer, Tara Figueroa, Kaitlyn Jancovic; four great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Delores Beck; nieces and nephews, including James Kalavoda and wife Stephanie. In addition to her husband and son, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Beck and three sisters, Gladys Kalavoda, Fern Schwenk, and Bernice Beck.
Services: viewing at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19th with funeral service at 11:00 at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown. Interment following at Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown.
Directions at: www.AllentownFunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation at garysinisefoundation.org.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 17, 2019