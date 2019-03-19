Madeline B. Torrence, 96, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. She was the wife of William W. Torrence, Sr. They celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary in May 2018. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Charlotte (Boner) Bachman. Madeline worked for Western Electric then AT&T for 22 years before retiring in 1982. She was a member of Jordan U.C.C., Allentown. Mrs. Torrence enjoyed knitting, sewing, counted cross stitch and belonged to the Couturier Society. Spending time with her family was Madeline's greatest joy.Survivors: Husband; Daughters: Joanne T. Leary of Medford, NJ, Susan C. Schrei and her husband William J. of Whitehall; Son: William W. Torrence, Jr. and his wife Nancy of So. Whitehall Twp.; Grandchildren: Heather, Beth, Erik and his wife Amy, Keri and her husband Keith, Kimberly and her husband Nick; Great grandchildren: 11; Sister: Janice Emling and her husband Richard of Emmaus. Madeline was predeceased by a sister Maryanna Kohler and by a brother Edward Bachman.Services: 11 am Thursday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call 10 – 11 am Thursday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of great-grandson Griffen to: Cure SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy), 925 Busse Rd., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary