Of Wynnewood, PA passed away peacefully at home on May 31, 2019 at the age 103. Born in Bangor, PA in 1916 to the late Mary Ellen (nee Strouse) and Edward F. Jones. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Turtzo, MD. Loving mother of Antonia Schaefer (Richard) and the late Lisa Camozzi. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Penn Medicine Hospice, gifts may be made online at www.pennmedicine.org/hospice-donate or by check payable to Penn Medicine mailed to Penn Hospice Development, Attn: Kelly McBride, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila., PA 19104.www.chadwickmckinney.com
Published in Morning Call on June 5, 2019
