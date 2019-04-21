Home

GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Madeline M. "Midge" Artim

Madeline M. "Midge" Artim Obituary
88 years of age, and longtime resident of Whitehall, passed away to be with the Lord, early Good Friday morning April 19, 2019. Born in Beaver Meadows to the late Michael and Mary (Mihalik) Petock, she was married to her beloved husband Joseph for 45 years at the time of his passing in 1995. They had three wonderful children, Anita Siefert of Washington, Gary and his wife Emily Douglas of California, and David of Northampton. A dedicated member of Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church and the Golden Agers, she was a volunteer receptionist in the Rectory for many years. Midge retired from Lucent, formerly Western Electric, as a layout operator, and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Surviving beside her children are grandchildren Mark and Lynn Siefert, Alexandra Miller and her husband Josh , Travis and Tyler Artim; great granddaughters Riley and Brynn; God daughter Mary Ellen; nieces, nephews and extended family; predeceased by sisters Mary Baran and Barbara Burcak , along with brothers Michael, John, Joseph, Nicholas and George Petock. Her Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private. Memorial contributions honoring Midge may be presented to Saint Elizabeth Regional School, 433 Pershing Blvd. Whitehall, PA 18052. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2019
