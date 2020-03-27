|
|
Madeline Mae Koehler 95, of Allentown passed away at Country Meadows of Allentown on Wednesday March 25, 2020. She was under the compassionate care of the community and LVHN Hospice, Millbrook Home Care, and Griswold Home Care. Born in Palmerton Pa. to the late Kathryn (Vogel) Geiss, she was raised in Slatington. She graduated from Slatington High School and entered Allentown Hospital School of Nursing where she served as a member of their Cadet Core, finishing in 1945. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Allentown Hospital, J.C.Blair Hospital, Cedarbrook County Home, and Muhlenberg College Student Health, retiring in 1992. Madeline's home of 65 years was open to all, children, neighbors, friends and young people who needed love and shelter. She will always be remembered for her kindness. She was a longtime active member of Nativity Lutheran Church. Her church and faith were always a source of guidance and joy.
Madeline is predeceased by her dear husband of 42 years, Alton Roy Weyer. Also predeceased by her later in life husband Jack S. Koehler.
She is survived by son Thomas Weyer, daughter Wendy Carraher, wife of Douglas Berman, Grandson Timothy Carraher Jr. and wife Leah Whiteford, first Cousin Gary Geiss, brother-in-law William Koehler and wife Irene, nephews Michael Koehler and wife Violet, William Koehler PhD and wife Madu C. Dutta Koehler PhD, David Koehler and wife Debra.
A celebration of life will be arranged for her at Nativity Lutheran Church later in the year when all can gather and worship. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions to honor Madeline may be made to Nativity Lutheran Church of Allentown Pa.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2020