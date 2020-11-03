1/1
Madelyn E. Stortz
Madelyn E. Stortz, 94, passed away peacefully at Legend of Allentown on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late Mark and Pearl (Lantz) Boyer. She was predeceased by her husband, Milton H. Stortz, Jr.; brothers, Edgar, Lewis, Donald, Richard, and Percival; and sisters, Ruth, Myrle, and Miriam. Madelyn was a member of Emmaus Moravian Church and a longtime member and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary, Fire Co. #2. Her one passion was sewing, and she altered clothes for many people in the Emmaus community, as well as sewed hundreds of pieces of doll clothes for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed bus trips, cruises, the casino, fireman's carnivals, baking, NASCAR, and putting puzzles together. Her vivacious personality, sense of humor, and generous heart made her a valued neighbor and friend to many in the Emmaus community. Madelyn is survived by two siblings, Grace Bortz of Emmaus and Harold Boyer of Allentown; her children, David (Sue) of Macungie, Daniel (Claudia) of Emmaus, Kay Maurer (George) of Annapolis, MD, and Kathy Straus (Michael) of Leesport; her grandchildren, Betsy, Steve, Michelle, Keith, and Becky; and seven great grandchildren. Madelyn will be fondly remembered and missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or to the charity of your choice. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
November 2, 2020
My deepest condolences to all her family. May your memories help you through this hard time. She was a great seamstress and great human being.
Donna (Muth) Reidenhour
Friend
November 2, 2020
Madelyn will surely be missed by many, she was a wonderful neighbor and seamstress. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dean and RoseMarie Seibert
Neighbor
