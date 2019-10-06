|
Mae E. Fenstermaker, 91 years, of Macungie, formerly of Fogelsville, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Phoebe Home in Allentown. She was the wife of Robert F. Fenstermaker for 70 years this past January. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Emma Marsteller.
She was a member of Ziegels United Church of Christ in Breinigsville. Mae was a member of the Red Hat Society, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and had a great love for nature and gardening.
Survivors: Husband, Robert, son, Peter R. and wife Mindy of Macungie, brother, Allen Marsteller and wife Nancy of Macungie, grandchildren, Valerie, Sarah, Breana, and Samantha; great grandchildren, Braelyn and Hannah, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Suzanne M. and a grandson, Ryan.
Services: 11:00 AM Saturday, October 12 at Ziegels U.C.C. Church, 9990 Ziegels Church Rd., Breinigsville with the Rev. Kent Rhodenhamel officiating. Visitation, 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church Memorial Fund at the above address, 18031.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019