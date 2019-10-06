Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ziegels U.C.C. Church
9990 Ziegels Church Rd.
Breinigsville, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Ziegels U.C.C. Church
9990 Ziegels Church Rd
Breinigsville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Fenstermaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae E. Fenstermaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae E. Fenstermaker Obituary
Mae E. Fenstermaker, 91 years, of Macungie, formerly of Fogelsville, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Phoebe Home in Allentown. She was the wife of Robert F. Fenstermaker for 70 years this past January. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Emma Marsteller.

She was a member of Ziegels United Church of Christ in Breinigsville. Mae was a member of the Red Hat Society, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and had a great love for nature and gardening.

Survivors: Husband, Robert, son, Peter R. and wife Mindy of Macungie, brother, Allen Marsteller and wife Nancy of Macungie, grandchildren, Valerie, Sarah, Breana, and Samantha; great grandchildren, Braelyn and Hannah, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Suzanne M. and a grandson, Ryan.

Services: 11:00 AM Saturday, October 12 at Ziegels U.C.C. Church, 9990 Ziegels Church Rd., Breinigsville with the Rev. Kent Rhodenhamel officiating. Visitation, 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Church Memorial Fund at the above address, 18031.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Download Now