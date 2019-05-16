|
|
Mae E. Foster, 89, of Emmaus, passed away May 15th 2019, in her home. She was the widower of Roy W. Foster, who passed away October 25th, 2009. Born in Allentown, Mae was a daughter of late Irwin J. and Elsie R. (Rayden) Welliver. She was a waitress for Moore's Diner Allentown.Survivors: Daughters, Susan and her husband Armand, Debra and her husband James Druckenmiller; 8 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Donna Foster and 5 Siblings.Services: 1 PM Tuesday May 21st, at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th and Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Slatington. A viewing will be held Noon to 1 PM Tuesday, in the funeral home. Contributions: Aseracare Hospice, 7660 Imperial Way, Suite 410, Allentown, PA 18195.
Published in Morning Call on May 16, 2019