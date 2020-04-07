|
Mae G. Schlott, 84, formerly of Emmaus, died April 5, 2020 in Lehigh Center. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy C. and Dorothy L. (Kehm) Schlott. Mae worked for the former Allison Manufacturing, Ti Rob and later worked for many years at Allen Organ before retiring. She was a member and Sunday School teacher at Calvary Temple. Mae is survived by her brother, William wife of Edna Schlott of Schnecksville; sisters, Miriam Strohl-Hailer of Slatington and Florence Miller of Hamburg. She was predeceased by a brother, Charles L. Schlott. Funeral services will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Temple, 3436 Winchester Rd., Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2020