Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Schlott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae G. Schlott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae G. Schlott Obituary
Mae G. Schlott, 84, formerly of Emmaus, died April 5, 2020 in Lehigh Center. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy C. and Dorothy L. (Kehm) Schlott. Mae worked for the former Allison Manufacturing, Ti Rob and later worked for many years at Allen Organ before retiring. She was a member and Sunday School teacher at Calvary Temple. Mae is survived by her brother, William wife of Edna Schlott of Schnecksville; sisters, Miriam Strohl-Hailer of Slatington and Florence Miller of Hamburg. She was predeceased by a brother, Charles L. Schlott. Funeral services will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Temple, 3436 Winchester Rd., Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -