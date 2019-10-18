|
|
Mae J. Pickel, 98, formerly of Walnutport, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Lehigh Commons, Macungie. Born in Slatington on March 22, 1921, she was the daughter of the late David J. and Margaret (Williams) Jones. Mae worked briefly for Prudential Life insurance until she met and married her husband, the late Dr. Ray W. Pickel. She was an active member of the United Presbyterian Church of Slatington, and volunteered at the Slatington Public Library and with local girl scouts.
Aunt Mae, as she was affectionately referred to by many of those of loved her, is survived by a daughter: Dianne Linnemann of NC; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; nieces: Nancy and husband Phil Gernerd, Barbara Jones and husband John Koester, Janet and husband Tim McClellan, Marianne and husband Greg Scheckler; sister-in-law: Elaine Jones; 5 great nephews; 1 great niece and numerous great great nieces & nephews.. Mae was pre-deceased by twin brothers, John Jones & David and wife Betty Jones, a son Ray Pickel, Jr. and a niece Megan Hodge.
A graveside service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, Slatington, no calling hours. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either the United Presbyterian Church of Slatington, 6750 PA Rte 873, Slatington or the Slatington Public Library, 650 Main St, Slatington PA 18080.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2019