Mae Louise Michael, 90, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Burton Michael who passed in May 1995. Born in Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late James and Marian (Ziegler) Powers. She was a long-time active member of St. Thomas U.C.C. Church, Bethlehem and enjoyed helping with and baking Shoofly pies for which the Church is well known for. Mae will be missed by all. She will be loving remembered by devoted daughter, Pamela Murphy and her husband, Peter of Bethlehem, 3 grandchildren, James Murphy, Amber McComsey and her husband Chris, Sabrina Murphy; and one great granddaughter, Norah Mae McComsey, all of whom she was very proud.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing this Friday from 10-11:00A.M. followed by a funeral service at 11:00A.M., all in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Thomas U.C.C. Church, 902 E. Macada Rd, Bethlehem 18017 would be appreciated. Due to health restrictions, masks and social distancing will be observed.