Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
For more information about
Mae Malkames
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Malkames
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae M. Malkames


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae M. Malkames Obituary
Mae M. (Slebodnick) Malkames, 85, of Allentown, died peacefully Monday, December 30, 2019 in her home. Born in Jeansville, Luzerne County, May 1, 1934, Mae was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Zapach) Slebodnick.

Survivors: Children, William K. Malkames and Mark R. Malkames both of Allentown, Susan M. Glass and her husband, Gregory of Florida; brother, Robert Mosne of Hazleton; grandchildren, Kurt Malkames, Elizabeth Glass, William Glass.

Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now