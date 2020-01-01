|
|
Mae M. (Slebodnick) Malkames, 85, of Allentown, died peacefully Monday, December 30, 2019 in her home. Born in Jeansville, Luzerne County, May 1, 1934, Mae was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Zapach) Slebodnick.
Survivors: Children, William K. Malkames and Mark R. Malkames both of Allentown, Susan M. Glass and her husband, Gregory of Florida; brother, Robert Mosne of Hazleton; grandchildren, Kurt Malkames, Elizabeth Glass, William Glass.
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 1, 2020