Mae M. "Sissy" Purner, 69 , of Allentown, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at ManorCare West Allen. She was a daughter of the late William F. and June E. (Eberly) Purner. Sissy worked for many years as an assembly worker at the Good Shepherd workshop, and was a lifelong crocheter.



Sissy is survived by her sister Cecelia K. Purner. She was preceded in death by her sister, Claudette S. Purner.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Trexler Funeral Home, Inc. is handling arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.



