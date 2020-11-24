1/
Mae M. "Sissy" Purner
Mae M. "Sissy" Purner, 69 , of Allentown, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at ManorCare West Allen. She was a daughter of the late William F. and June E. (Eberly) Purner. Sissy worked for many years as an assembly worker at the Good Shepherd workshop, and was a lifelong crocheter.

Sissy is survived by her sister Cecelia K. Purner. She was preceded in death by her sister, Claudette S. Purner.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Trexler Funeral Home, Inc. is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
November 23, 2020
Ceil, Dona and I were sad to hear of the loss of your beloved sister Sissy. Your care, love, and devotion to her was inspirational. We are praying that you feel the very real presence of the Great Comforter as you journey through your grief and that you take comfort in knowing she is now in the loving arms of Jesus.
Tim & Dona DeMott
Friend
