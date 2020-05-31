Mae (Heffelfinger) Silfies, age 84, of Winter Haven, FL, formerly of Northampton, PA, passed away on May 3, 2020. She was born in Danielsville, PA, the daughter of Mamie (Weaver) Heffelfinger Krauss and Arthur R. Heffelfinger, and a stepfather Edwin Krauss Sr. She was a member of Zion's Stone U.C.C. in Northampton, PA. She is survived by her children: Linda (husband Kenneth J. Hummel), Glenn Silfies; her sisters: Doris Engle, Grace (husband Virgil) Remaly, Karen (husband John) Libenguth; stepsister Susan (husband Jim) Kemmerer and a stepbrother Edwin Krauss Jr.; her former husband, Willard R. Silfies; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Willard R. Silfies, Jr.; a sister, Carol Heffelfinger; and a brother, Charles Heffelfinger. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made to Zions's Stone U.C.C., the American Heart Association, or the Diabetes Association.
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.