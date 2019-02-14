Mae V. Moyer, 89, peacefully passed over into eternal life in heaven on February 11, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, while holding the hands of her devoted husband and caregiver Quentin and beloved daughter Susie. Born in East Weissport, Mae, nicknamed Becky, was the daughter of Thomas and Helen (Oswald) Schoenberger. She was a 1947 graduate of Lehighton High School. In her youth, Becky's favorite pastime was roller skating and that's where she met Quentin, the love of her life. They married in 1954. For five decades, Becky and Quentin went camping. They traveled to over thirty states. Becky, along with Quentin, served as a campground host at Tobyhanna State Park for seven years. Becky was the bookkeeper for Quentin's home improvement business. She will always be remembered as a loyal and loving wife and mother. Survivors: husband, Quentin; daughter, Susan Seltzer and husband Gwyn; sister, Anna, wife of Charles Sterling; nieces and nephews. Becky was predeceased by her brothers, Levi, Richard and Ralph Schoenberger; and sister Marian Reinhard. A calling hour will be held on Monday, February 18th from 10 – 11 am, immediately followed by a funeral service at 11 am in Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Pastor David Felker will be officiating. Burial will follow in Zion's Cemetery, Kreidersville. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in loving memory of Mae V. Moyer to The , P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011. Online condolences may be submitted to www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary