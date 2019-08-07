|
Magdalene Kloiber, 89, of Emmaus, died at home, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph W. Kloiber with whom she shared 62 years of marriage at the time of his death in 2013. Born in Emaus, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Kostura) Kuzma. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Emmaus. Magdalene was a secretary at Mack Trucks for several years.
SURVIVORS: Children, Lois A. wife of Dr. Jack Clark, Daniel J. Kloiber and his wife Mary M. Gregg, and Mary Jane Kloiber; Grandchildren, LCDR John R. Clark, Jr. and his wife Bria, MaryBeth wife of Vince Zardus, Andrew Clark and his wife Simone, Alison and Anna Kloiber; Great-Grandchildren, John R. Clark, III., Benjamin Clark, Christopher Zardus, Brooke and Lily Clark; and Sister, Anna Kuzma. She was preceded in death by a Brother, Peter Kuzma.
SERVICES: 10:15 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus.
CONTRIBUTIONS: May be made to the church at the above mentioned address or to St. Luke's Health Network, Attn. Development Office, (in memo Home Hospice), 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 7, 2019