Mahassen Barakat, 89, of Allentown passed away August 8th at her home. She was born in Al-Baida, Hama Syria, a daughter of the late Michael and Labiba Richie. She worked for Western Electric and also as a seamstress for many years at Phoenix Clothes, also owning a sewing factory. She was the wife of the late Zaki Barakat who passed away in 2006.



She is survived by her sons Munzer and Frank Barakat; daughters Majd Soud and Labiba Russo; Step children Malek, Malak, Amal and Souad Barakat the their families; 22 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



Services: viewing at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12th at St. George Orthodox Church, 1011 Catasauqua Ave., Allentown with funeral service at 11:00. Note: masks and physical distancing are required during services.



Interment at Laurel Cemetery, Whitehall. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.



