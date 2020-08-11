1/2
Mahassen Barakat
Mahassen Barakat, 89, of Allentown passed away August 8th at her home. She was born in Al-Baida, Hama Syria, a daughter of the late Michael and Labiba Richie. She worked for Western Electric and also as a seamstress for many years at Phoenix Clothes, also owning a sewing factory. She was the wife of the late Zaki Barakat who passed away in 2006.

She is survived by her sons Munzer and Frank Barakat; daughters Majd Soud and Labiba Russo; Step children Malek, Malak, Amal and Souad Barakat the their families; 22 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Services: viewing at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12th at St. George Orthodox Church, 1011 Catasauqua Ave., Allentown with funeral service at 11:00. Note: masks and physical distancing are required during services.

Interment at Laurel Cemetery, Whitehall. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Viewing
10:00 AM
St. George Orthodox Church
AUG
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. George Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
August 10, 2020
Easy to love Hasna like a mom ! Condolences to the BARAKAT & RICHIE families ! May her memory be eternal !!!
Anthony Albert
Family
