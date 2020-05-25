Maida Clever passed away peacefully in her apartment in Lower Macungie on May 23, 2020, following an extended battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family. Maida was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on February 7, 1933, the daughter of Reverend Joseph Schwager and Dr. H. Vardis Schwager. Maida met Gwynne Clever at Gettysburg College. They were married on February 21, 1953, and were married for 58 years until Gwynne's passing on October 18, 2011. They lived in Allentown for many years and raised 5 sons. She was a member of West Side Moravian Church, Bethlehem. Maida is survived by 2 sisters, Odette (in Wisconsin) and JoAnn (in Arizona); by sons Scott (of Macungie, married to Joanne), Larry (of Lansdale, married to Cindy), Ron (of



Whitehall, married to Sheila), Mike (of Allentown), and Frank (of Sunderland, Md., married to Sherie), as well as by 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Maida worked for many years at Western Electric in Allentown as it changed hands and names, finally retiring from Agere at the same location in the current location of Coca Cola Park. While there will be no funeral, there will be a memorial service in July or August of 2020 at West Side Moravian Church, Bethlehem. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus. Donations to your local food bank will be appreciated in lieu of flowers.



