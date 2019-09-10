Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Major Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Major Nathan Kline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Major Nathan Kline, USAF, Ret., 95 years of age, died on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. His wife, Rae (Levine) Kline, died in 1997. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late David and Sarah (Gaimon) Kline. Major Kline was a decorated World War II Veteran, having flown 65 bombing missions as a B-26 Bombardier/Navigator. He was the recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross and the French Legion of Honor. He retired from the Air Force after 42 years of service in 1984. He served as a board member with many organizations in the Lehigh Valley including being a liaison to the military for the City of Allentown and President Emeritus of Lehigh Valley Military Affairs. Major Kline was the owner of the former Kline's Auto Industrial in Allentown for several years before retiring in civilian life.

Survivors: Son, Brian R. Kline of Katy, TX; Daughter, Janice H. Kline of Houston, TX; 3 Grandchildren; and 2 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a Sister, Edith P. Kline.

Services: 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Interment to follow at Beth El Memorial Park, Whitehall.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lehigh County Historical Society, 432 W. Walnut Street, Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Major's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now