Major Nathan Kline, USAF, Ret., 95 years of age, died on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. His wife, Rae (Levine) Kline, died in 1997. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late David and Sarah (Gaimon) Kline. Major Kline was a decorated World War II Veteran, having flown 65 bombing missions as a B-26 Bombardier/Navigator. He was the recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross and the French Legion of Honor. He retired from the Air Force after 42 years of service in 1984. He served as a board member with many organizations in the Lehigh Valley including being a liaison to the military for the City of Allentown and President Emeritus of Lehigh Valley Military Affairs. Major Kline was the owner of the former Kline's Auto Industrial in Allentown for several years before retiring in civilian life.
Survivors: Son, Brian R. Kline of Katy, TX; Daughter, Janice H. Kline of Houston, TX; 3 Grandchildren; and 2 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a Sister, Edith P. Kline.
Services: 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Interment to follow at Beth El Memorial Park, Whitehall.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lehigh County Historical Society, 432 W. Walnut Street, Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019