Makala Ashmar 29, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, after a valiant battle with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare cancer of the bile duct.

Makala, daughter of the late Samir Paul Ashmar and Sharon L. (Miller) Ashmar, also the proud older sister of the late Sierra C. Ashmar, and Joshua A. Ashmar, was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Other survivors include grandparents, Rommy "Youmna" Ashmar and James M. and Deanna J. Miller. She was raised in Upper Macungie Township, where she attended Parkland High School and graduated with the class of 2009. The following fall she attended Bloomsburg University, where she earned her bachelor's degree, while majoring in political science and history. She also obtained a certification in public administration. She graduated with the class of 2013.

After her time at Bloomsburg University, Makala accepted a position as an outreach coordinator and constituent services representative for Congressman Charlie Dent. After Dent's retirement, Makala accepted a managerial position with Lehigh Northampton Airport Authority as a properties coordinator.

Makala was the recipient of many prestigious accolades throughout her life. She was a graduate of the Anne B. Anstine Excellence in Public Services Series, a program which trains women to be more effective leaders both in politics and in their communities. She was elected as the chairman for the Pennsylvania Young Republicans in January of 2020. In February of this year, Makala was named as one of Lehigh Valley's "40 Under 40". Makala also worked as an advocate for Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, and was an ambassador for the Lehigh Valley Organ and Tissue Donation, as well as a member of the Spirit of Courage Cabinet Member for the Burn Prevention Network. Lastly, Makala was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of the USA, and was recognized with the "Take the Lead" award, an honor which distinguishes women whose leadership and achievements have strengthened their communities.

Though the various awards bestowed upon Makala are impressive by any measure, they are infinitesimal when compared to the kindness of her heart. Those who were fortunate enough to be around Makala know that her every thought and action was made selflessly and with the utmost sincerity. Makala spoke her mind and told people what they needed to hear, both good and bad; it is this honesty that endowed her to the hearts of her friends and family, whom she loved fiercely.

Makala had an unrelenting desire to support not only her loved ones, but her community as well. Her foray into politics allowed her to embody this desire, as she used her platform to become a role model for young women everywhere, symbolizing perseverance and great inner strength.

Perhaps Makala's greatest trait was her ability to see the best in people, no matter the circumstance. Makala believed that people could change their life for the better regardless of how far they had fallen. She always wanted to see people achieve the very best versions of themselves, and she would do whatever she had to in order to help them get there.

In the end, Makala died the way she lived. On her own terms, in her own way. She did not allow adversity to hinder her life, but instead accentuate it. She turned her battle with cancer into a force for good, raising money and awareness with which to fight the disease. Though she will be greatly missed, her impact on the world she left behind will be felt for years to come. She has left behind a legacy that those of us who loved her are unfailingly proud of.

A celebration of Makala's life will be held at a later date when all her family and many friends may attend. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers a donation in Makala's memory may be made to Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation 620 W. Germantown Pike #250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 7, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.

September 6, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Julie Gardner
September 6, 2020
I did not know Makala However I want to say sorry for your loss rest in peace
Carrie
Acquaintance
September 6, 2020
I have known and enjoy in so may way through life... cheerleading, school, girl scouts and life in general. I have enjoyed spending time with you and your family!! Heaven gained another Angel. I'm sure your family was waiting with open arms including Sierra, Aunt Sue and of course your Dad! May your friends and family get through this grief thinking of many fond memories. Love you Makala
Julie
Friend
September 6, 2020
Sharon- my deepest sympathy to you & your family on the loss of your daughter. I will always remember Makala from our early days of therapy dogs. She was a bright, talented, and very sweet young lady. The heavens have gained a beautiful angel.
Terry Elison
Friend
September 6, 2020
Although I did not know her well, I’ve had the privilege of meeting Makala and I know many people who loved her. She definitely was a shining star whose memory will never burn out! God bless and pour out his Grace on her family and all who miss her. Rest peacefully in God’s arms, Makala.
Dawn Bukaj
Acquaintance
September 6, 2020
We are shocked and so sorry to hear of the loss of Makala. Although she was taken too soon she was a true “difference maker.” Sharon we are lifting you and your family up during this difficult time. Love you all,
Joe and Lori Buss and family
Lori Buss
Friend
September 6, 2020
I had the pleasure of having Makala in my Girl Scout troop - she was an amazing person then , and from what I read, she continued her awesome spirit as a young adult- she will be missed but not forgotten- to her family- I am so sorry for your loss!
Deb Moran
Acquaintance
September 6, 2020
Sharon and family I am so sorry for your loss. Makala was such a wonderful person and I will miss her dearly. You and your family will be in my prayers.
Marissa Deiter
Friend
