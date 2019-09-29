|
Malachi "Mike" Higgins of Coopersburg, PA and Forked River, NJ died peacefully at home on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 at the age of 75. He was a dedicated father, husband, and friend who will be remembered for his sharp humor, generosity, and intelligence.
Born and raised in Allendale, NJ, he was the son of Malachi and Evelyn (Carlough) Higgins.
He was a graduate Ramsey High School in NJ and NC State University (MS - Physics) and was employed as an acoustics engineer by the US Navy in Warminster, PA, and RDA Inc. of Doylestown, PA.
Mike had an avid passion for mathematics, baseball, and baseball history, and was a coach for several youth baseball teams at Silver Creek Athletic Association in Springtown, PA.
Mike is survived by his wife Gillian (Campbell) Higgins, children Michael C. Higgins and his wife Amanda; daughter Robyn Higgins-Gibson and her husband Frank, along with two grandchildren, Bryan and Natalie. He was predeceased by his wife June (Young) Higgins in 2009, and sister Deborah Ann Schlereth. He is also survived by Gillian's daughter Kathleen, her husband Dominick, and their son Andrew.
In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Mike's character, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to any science-related or animal organization in his honor.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 29, 2019