Malinda A. Frantz, 60, of Reading, formerly of Slatington, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Reading. She was the wife of the late Blane C. E. Frantz. Born in Allentown, on May 1, 1958, she was the daughter of Harry A. and Patricia A. (Geiger) Laudenslager of Schnecksville. Malinda worked in retail for many years, most recently as a cashier for Target in Temple. She was a member at Neffs U.C.C, and actively volunteered in many capacities, including the Little Lambs program.Malinda was also a member of the Jr. Order of the United American Mechanics, Allentown 753 Council.In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son: Keith M.C. Frantz and wife Nicole G. of Fleetwood; Daughters: Jennifer L. Fichter of Reading, Megan M. Frantz and spouse Jennifer L. Becker of Allentown; grandchildren: Connor, Valeska, Caleb, Ziven; brother: Greg H. Laudenslager of Slatington.A funeral service will be held at 11A.M. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. A calling hour will be held from 10-11 at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Neffs Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Neffs Union United Church of Christ, PO Box 66, 5550 Pa Rte 873, Neffs PA, 18065 Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary