Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
MANFRED MARSCHEWSKI
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham
821 Durham Road
Durham, PA
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham
821 Durham Road
Durham, PA
MANFRED MARSCHEWSKI


1934 - 2020
MANFRED MARSCHEWSKI Obituary
Manfred Marschewski, 85, of Durham Township, died Friday, January 3, 2020 at his residence. He is the husband of Elfriede (Jacobson) Marschewski. He was born in Germany on August 4, 1934 to the late Emil & Helene (Schubert) Marschewski. He was a partner of Double M. Farms, Durham Twp. since 1969 and was a machinist for 35 years at Anheuser Busch in Newark NJ until his retirement. Manfred is a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham; Lifetime Member and Past Vice-President/Director of Durham Historical Society; Member of the Durham Township Planning Commission and then as a supervisor for more than three decades 1982-2015; F & A.M. Lodge Doylestown and Rajah Temple in Livingston, NJ.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 64 years last April; children: Helena E. (Richard C.) Wolfe of Northampton, Manfred W. (Lisa C.) of Riegelsville, Mary E. (Donald R.) Crouse of Riegelsville; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother: Uwe Marschewski.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Thursday followed by the service at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Durham, 821 Durham Road, Durham. The interment will conclude services at Durham Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials his church, 821 Durham Road, Durham, PA 18039 and or the of Philadelphia, 3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 4, 2020
