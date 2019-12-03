Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Manuel C. Melo Obituary
Manuel C. Melo, 75, of Bethlehem Township died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Branca Albergaria-a-Velha, Portugal he was the son of the late Jose Marques Melo and Margarida DeJesus Carvalho. He was married to Maria Alice (Santos) Melo for 55 years.

Manuel worked and retired from Lisbon Contractors as a mason. Manuel served in the Portuguese Army and was a veteran of the war for independence in Guinea-Bissau. He was an avid soccer fan, especially the Benfica Soccer team and played soccer himself for many years. Manuel also enjoyed spending time deep sea fishing with his brother Carlos.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Maria; children: Maria Alice, wife of Mario Silva; Manny Melo; Paula Moser; Arthur Melo; Miguel Melo and wife, Donna; and George Melo; grandchildren: Jessica, Catarina, Manny Jr., Andrew, Kayla, Lana, Arya, Tyler and Hanna. Manuel also had several brothers and sisters.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, Pa 18018 from 9-11 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2019
