Manuel Soares Louro, 72, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. Born in Arcoselo, Portugal he was the son of the late Antonio Augusto and Emilia (Boino) Louro. Manuel was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maria Albuquerque Louro with whom he shared 27 years of marriage. Manuel worked for Bethlehem Steel. Survivors: Manuel will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Julia Louro Jemo and husband Chris of Centerville, Ohio; son, Luis Manuel Louro and wife Michele of Marblehead, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Felicity, Christopher, Josefine, Logan, and Evan; brother, Joaquin Louro of Lisbon, Portugal; and sister, Maria Emilia Erieo of Arcoselo, Portugal.Services: A funeral service will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem PA 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Holy Savior Cemetery Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.Cantelmifuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Holy Infancy Church, 312 E. 4th Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.