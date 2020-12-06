Marc Sorrentino, 56, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Marc and his wife, Cheryl (Almonti), celebrated 26 years of marriage on February 14th. Born November 11, 1964 in Allentown, he was a son of Anthony and Barbara (DiCello) Sorrentino. In addition to his wife and parents, Marc is survived by his sons, Dominic and Vincent; brother, Matthew; and sister, Melissa, wife of Tony Spalding, as well as his nieces and nephews. Marc was a 1982 graduate of Parkland High School and spent many years in the Construction field as well as the Restaurant business where he was the owner of the former Cousins restaurant. Marc was a friend to all and touched many lives. A lifetime New York Yankee and Minnesota Vikings Fan, Marc loved sports and made many lifelong friends through his involvement with sports. He also loved his music. Private services are under the direction of Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in loving memory of Marc Sorrentino to the Penn FTD Center. Address correspondence to: Penn Medicine Development, Paige O'Malley, 3535 Market Street Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Please make checks payable to "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania".