Marc it was a pleasure not only to have you as a cousin, but also to have you as a friend. We had many great times together along with all of our shenanigans, they still make me laugh, I’ll never forget our trip to Vegas, the fun we had on the flight and the good time overall. Time goes by so fast but all I can say is my life was enriched by having you in it. Rest In Peace cousin, brother and friend! Never forgotten!!!

Angelo Rossetti

