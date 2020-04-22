Marcelline (nee Ruyak), 95 years, 11 months and 22 days of age, passed away peacefully in Gracedale Nursing Home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. "Marcy" was born on April 26, 1924 in Bethlehem; the daughter of the late George J. and Helen M. (Gasdaska) Ruyak. In her younger years Marcy worked as a clerk at the Woolworth Five-and-Dime on Main Street in downtown Bethlehem and at Lehigh University in the cafeteria. She was predeceased by her brother, Attorney Edward G. Ruyak and his wife Grace Dolton Ruyak and grandniece, Jacquelyn Ruyak. She is survived by nephews, Edward G. Ruyak, Jr. and his wife, Deborah Coachys Ruyak, Dr. Robert B. Ruyak and his wife, Jennifer Mease Ruyak and Douglas R. Ruyak and his wife, Kathleen Reichl Ruyak, and grandnieces and grandnephew: Allison Ruyak, Brien Ruyak, Meghan Ruyak Yeager and her husband Eric Yeager; and by great-grandnephew, Jordy Yeager. The family would like to thank St. Luke's Hospice and Gracedale Nursing Home workers for their attention and care during these challenging times amid the coronavirus. Services will be private followed by interment at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA. Contributions may be made to Gracedale Nursing Home, Att. Jennifer Stewart King, Administrator, 2 Gracedale Avenue, Nazareth, PA 18064. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.