Marcelline Leidich
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcelline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcelline (nee Ruyak), 95 years, 11 months and 22 days of age, passed away peacefully in Gracedale Nursing Home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. "Marcy" was born on April 26, 1924 in Bethlehem; the daughter of the late George J. and Helen M. (Gasdaska) Ruyak. In her younger years Marcy worked as a clerk at the Woolworth Five-and-Dime on Main Street in downtown Bethlehem and at Lehigh University in the cafeteria. She was predeceased by her brother, Attorney Edward G. Ruyak and his wife Grace Dolton Ruyak and grandniece, Jacquelyn Ruyak. She is survived by nephews, Edward G. Ruyak, Jr. and his wife, Deborah Coachys Ruyak, Dr. Robert B. Ruyak and his wife, Jennifer Mease Ruyak and Douglas R. Ruyak and his wife, Kathleen Reichl Ruyak, and grandnieces and grandnephew: Allison Ruyak, Brien Ruyak, Meghan Ruyak Yeager and her husband Eric Yeager; and by great-grandnephew, Jordy Yeager. The family would like to thank St. Luke's Hospice and Gracedale Nursing Home workers for their attention and care during these challenging times amid the coronavirus. Services will be private followed by interment at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA. Contributions may be made to Gracedale Nursing Home, Att. Jennifer Stewart King, Administrator, 2 Gracedale Avenue, Nazareth, PA 18064. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved