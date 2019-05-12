Home

Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
Marcia J. Hauser (nee McCormick), 64, of Forks Township, PA, died peacefully on May 4th, 2019 at Wesley Enhanced Living at Stapeley in Philadelphia, PA. Marcia was the daughter of the late William and Ann McCormick of Milburn, NJ. She graduated from Milburn High School in 1973 and continued her education through the American Institute of Banking while pursuing a career in banking. In 1982 she moved to Nazareth, PA and was proud to continue her career, becoming the first branch manager at the First National Bank of Bath in 1985. As a result of permanent injuries suffered in June 1986, her promising career was tragically cut short. Always grateful to be alive, Marcia met each day with tremendous fortitude. A resident of the Lehigh Valley for more than 35 years, first in Nazareth and then in Forks Township, she raised her beloved daughter Jessica with former husband Peter Hauser, and was continually appreciative of the ongoing support she received from the community. Despite the difficulties dealt to her she found joy in dancing, playing pool, traveling, advocating for those in need, playing cards, and taking in the beauty of nature. Marcia is remembered for her enduring strength, her laugh, her endlessly kind heart, and her ability to find resiliency and light in the face of adversity. She is survived by her beloved daughter Jessica Hauser and partner Nick Leraris of Philadelphia; brother Douglas McCormick and wife, Susan, of New Rochelle, NY; brother Alan McCormick of Milford, CT; former husband Peter Hauser and wife, Tammy. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 from 2:30pm-4:30pm at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., at 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA, 18064. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the animal welfare organization of your choice, in support of Marcia's love for all animals. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019
