Marcia M. Finisdore (nee Miklos) of Newtown Square on August 16, 2019. She was born April 20, 1937 in Bethlehem, Pa. She is a graduate of BethlehemCatholic High School and the Nursing School of the University of Pennsylvania. She joins her parents, Joseph Miklos and Betty (Gasdaska) Gaydos, beloved step-father, John (Jack) Gaydos, brother James Gaydos, husband, Vincent C. Finisdore and her first-born son, Vincent Anthony Finisdore in death. She is survived by her children, Susan Higgins (Sean), Beth Ann Rejonis (Charles), and John Finisdore (Sarah Andersson, grandchildren, Seamus, Donal and Eamon Higgins, Jarod and Zachary Rejonis, and Chelsea and Vincent Finisdore, hsister-in-law, Chris Gaydos. Calling hours will be Wednesday, from 7-9 PM at Stretch Funeral Home, 236 Eagle Road, Havertown, PA. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, at 11 AM at St. Mary Magdelen Church, 2400 N. Providence Road, Media PA., where family and friends may call after 9:30 AM In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are gratefully accepted for the Hearing Loss Association of America, 7910 Woodmont Avenue, Suite 1200, Bethesda, MD 20814 and Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart, 51 Seminary Avenue, Reading PA 19603. Please note on checks that donations are in memory of Marcia Finisdore. www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2019