Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Marcia R. Bendel, 72, of Allentown, passed away February 12, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Valley Steam, NY, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Lotta (Butt) Rosenberg.

Survivors: Daughter, Hallie L. Melnick and her husband Todd; Sons, Daniel L. Bendel and his wife Cathy and Keith M. Bendel; Brother, Robert Rosenberg; Grandchildren, Maya and Marissa Melnick; Step Grandchildren, Dr. Ian Misner and his wife Stephanie and Corrine Hyman and her husband Brandon; Step Great Grandchildren, Malia, Jaxson, Penny and Cora; Dearest friend of 47 years, Ginny Avrich.

Services: 11AM Fri., Feb 14th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Beth El Memorial Park, Whitehall.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the , Lehigh Valley Chapter, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 13, 2020
