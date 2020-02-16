|
Marcus Cameron Peters, 25, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020. He fought a courageous 3 year battle with a rare cancer, Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma.He was born on Tinker AFB, the first child of David and Christie Peters. Marcus graduated from Parkland High School in 2013 and was an awesome baseball player for South Parkland Youth Association. Following in his grandfather's and father's footsteps, he was an employee of Mack Trucks in Macungie. Along with his parents, he is also survived by his faithful and extremely caring girlfriend of six years, Morgan Haberstroh, two brothers, Zachary and girlfriend Miranda, and Blake and one sister Melanie. He has two loving doggies, Poppy and Izzy. He was an avid gamer and enjoyed playing video games with his brothers online. He has one aunt, Megan Stacey and one uncle, Scott Peters and wife Kera, cousins Cameron Moss, Haley Moss, Justin Peters, Isabella Peters, Angelina Peters and Mason Reitenauer; Grandparents Ken and Lita Peters and Sharon and James Daquisto.
Viewing: 6:00 to 7:30 PM Wednesday February 19, 2020 at the Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown PA 18102. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sarcoma Foundation of America, PO Box 98160 Washington DC 20090-8160
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020