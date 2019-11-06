|
|
Marcus Lee DiLeo-Vereen, 20, of Allentown, passed away November 4, 2019 at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Barbara DiLeo and Levance Vereen. Marcus was the founder, CEO and Creative Director of AMP Clothing Brand (Any Means Possible). He was a graduate of William Allen High School, where he was a star football player, MVP, in the schools Hall of Fame and received many awards. He attended Temple University, on a football scholarship. He was a great athlete, excelling in many sports.
Survivors: Parents; Siblings, Taylor DiLeo, Denzel Vereen and Xulyka Vereen; Paternal Grandfather, LeVance Vereen Sr.; Aunt, Michelle DiLeo. He was predeceased by his Grandmothers, Shirley DiLeo and Dilcy Vereen.
Services: 12Noon Sat., Nov 9th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held 10-12Noon Sat. at the funeral home.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Barbara DiLeo to help defray funeral expenses or to Angel 34 Foundation. Both can be mailed or given to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2019