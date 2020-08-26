1/1
Marelda V. Leibensperger
Marelda V. Leibensperger, 93, of Allentown, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of the late Howard F. Leibensperger. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Julius and Helen (Moll) Rossner. Marelda worked as a beautician/hairdresser for many years. She was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church and a member of the former St. Paul's Lutheran Church, both in Allentown. Marelda sang with the Krazy Kids group and was a life-member of Lehigh Valley Active Life. The family would like to thank all the staff at AseraCare Hospice for their care.

Survivors: Son: Larry R. Leibensperger of Bethlehem; Daughter: Pennie L. Beisel and her husband James of Allentown; Grandsons: Christopher Beisel, Corey Leibensperger, Matthew Leibensperger; Great grandson: Matthew Beisel.

Contributions may be made to Nativity Lutheran Church, 4004 W. Tilghman St., Allentown 18104.

Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 26, 2020.
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
