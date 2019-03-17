89 years of age, and resident of North Whitehall Twp., passed away peacefully on Thursday evening March 14, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Salisbury Township, surrounded by her loving and dedicated family. She was the wife of Dale R. Baker for over 64 years at the time of his recent passing on February 15, 2019. Born in Northampton to the late Anthony and Anna (Pavlik) Regec, she was a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Catasauqua. A 1947 graduate of Catasauqua High School, she enjoyed being a homemaker, volunteering at the Whitehall Township Public Library, and her membership in Whitehall AARP.Margaret is survived by daughters Jo Ann Sheesley with her husband Robert of Breinigsville, and Carol Brandt with her husband Don Wilderotter of Northampton; sons Dale R. of Cicero, NY and David A. with his wife Kris Ann of Wind Gap; grandchildren Randi with husband Rob, Bryn with husband Robbie, Sydney, Olivia, Sarah, Rachel, Michaelann, and Connor; great grandchildren Raelynn, Remy and Robert; predeceased by her son Robert A. Baker in 2011, along with her 8 siblings.Services officiated by Rev. Scott J. Paradise will be 11:00 am Thursday March 21, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd., Whitehall, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave. exit of Route 22, where her viewing will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, Pennsylvania.Memorial contributions honoring Margaret may be presented to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 417 Howertown Road, Catasauqua, PA 18032 or the Whitehall Twp. Public Library, 3700 Mechanicsville Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052 Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary