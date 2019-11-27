|
Margaret A. Bird, 80, of Bath, passed away on Sunday, November 24th, 2019 at her residence. Born on May 5, 1939, in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Walsh) Raddie. Margaret was the loving wife of John J. P. Bird. They observed their 52nd wedding anniversary this month. She worked as an insurance specialist for various banks until retiring in 2004. Margaret was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Bath, and was also a member of the Hickory Hills Red Hats Group.
Survivors: in addition to her devoted husband, John J. P., she is survived by two daughters, Carolyn-Ann Bird and Elizabeth-Ann Bird; 3 brothers; 2 sisters; one brother-in-law and two sister-in-laws. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers.
Services: A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 210 E. Northampton St., Bath, PA. Family and friends may call on Monday, from 9-10 a.m., in the Bartholomew Funeral Home, 243 S. Walnut St., Bath, PA 18014. Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bath.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Church Memorial Fund, 210 E. Northampton St., Bath, PA 18014.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 27, 2019