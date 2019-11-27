Home

POWERED BY

Services
BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME
243 S WALNUT ST
Bath, PA 18014-1022
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME
243 S WALNUT ST
Bath, PA 18014-1022
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
210 E. Northampton St
Bath, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Bird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. Bird


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. Bird Obituary
Margaret A. Bird, 80, of Bath, passed away on Sunday, November 24th, 2019 at her residence. Born on May 5, 1939, in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Walsh) Raddie. Margaret was the loving wife of John J. P. Bird. They observed their 52nd wedding anniversary this month. She worked as an insurance specialist for various banks until retiring in 2004. Margaret was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Bath, and was also a member of the Hickory Hills Red Hats Group.

Survivors: in addition to her devoted husband, John J. P., she is survived by two daughters, Carolyn-Ann Bird and Elizabeth-Ann Bird; 3 brothers; 2 sisters; one brother-in-law and two sister-in-laws. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers.

Services: A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 210 E. Northampton St., Bath, PA. Family and friends may call on Monday, from 9-10 a.m., in the Bartholomew Funeral Home, 243 S. Walnut St., Bath, PA 18014. Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bath.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Church Memorial Fund, 210 E. Northampton St., Bath, PA 18014.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -