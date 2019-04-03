July 27, 1917 ~ April 1, 2019Margaret A. Danko, 101, of Lititz, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Brethren Village. Born in Phoenixville, PA she was the daughter of the late Mary (Bdzoch) and John Danko. Margaret was a member of the St. John Neumann Parish in Lancaster. She was formerly a member of St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Bethlehem, PA. She was active in the Slovak Catholic Sokols and the Jednota Society. Margaret started her career as a bookkeeper at Woolworths and McCrory's Five and Dime before retiring from Bethlehem Cut Rate Meat Market as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed word puzzles and playing Scrabble. She was talented at crocheting and loved flowers. Most of all Margaret cherished spending time with her family. Margaret is survived by her niece and caregiver, Lori Sugra and her husband Bob; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Stofko; and her brothers: John and Joseph Danko. A viewing will be held from 10-11 AM with A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Steven Arena to begin at 11 AM on Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Margaret will be laid to rest at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to the Benevolent Fund at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.Please visit Margaret's memorial page at www.SnyderFuneralHome.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary