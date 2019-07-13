Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
St. John's U.C.C.
538 Thomas St.
Coopersburg, PA
View Map
MARGARET A. DURN


1932 - 2019
Margaret A. Durn, 86, of Emmaus, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Salisbury Twp. She is the wife of the late LaMar C. Durn who died Feb. 26, 2005. Margaret was born in Ashland, Ohio on July 30, 1932 to the late Harris D. and Hulda (Walz) Wertman. She graduated from Delano High School in 1950 and Allentown School of Nursing in 1953. She was an RN at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. from 1974 - 1995 until retiring. Previously she worked at Valley Manor Nursing & Rehab., Coopersburg from 1965 - 1974. She is a member of St. John's U.C.C., Coopersburg, Lehigh Valley Hospital Retirees and Allentown Hospital Alumni Association.

SURVIVORS: Children: Jonathan L. (Jutland) of Macungie, Marla J. (Eugene F.) Weber of Chambersburg; sister: Nancy L. Sterrett of Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren: Lisa Bednarski, Laura Favorito, Elizabeth Weber, Bradley Weber, Taj Campbell; great granddaughter: Kate Bednarski.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to her memorial service: 4 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. John's U.C.C., 538 Thomas St., Coopersburg. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's U.C.C., 538 Thomas St., Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on July 13, 2019
